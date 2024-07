Share:













The Kh-101 missile, with which the aggressor country russia on July 8 hit the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital in Kyiv, contains dozens of microelectronics components produced in NATO countries.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, announced this on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The Russian Kh-101 missile hit Okhmatdyt today. It contains dozens of microelectronics components manufactured in NATO countries. We must stop this, we must talk about it at the NATO summit. Hitting children should be one of the key topics. It is necessary to block the flows of microelectronics that allow Russians to kill," he emphasized.

The russian Kh-101 missile that hit Okhmatdyt. Photo: Telegram Andrii Yermak

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine established that the aggressor country russia hit the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital in Kyiv with a Kh-101 missile.

16 people were wounded in the russian missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in the Shevchenkivskyi District of Kyiv, 7 of whom were children.

The U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, reacted to the missile attack by the aggressor country russia on Ukraine, and in particular on Kyiv, on July 8, noting that this shelling took place on the eve of the meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, so the leaders of NATO countries will assume significant obligations regarding the security of Ukraine.