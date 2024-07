US Ambassador Brink: by 75th anniversary of NATO, russia launched 40 missiles across Ukraine, so leaders will

The US Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, reacted to the missile attack by the aggressor country of russia on Ukraine, and in particular on Kyiv, on July 8, noting that this shelling took place on the eve of the meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, so the leaders of NATO countries will make significant security commitments regarding Ukraine.

Brink announced this on the X social network (formerly Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“As leaders gather for NATO’s 75th anniversary, russia launched 40 missiles across Ukraine. This callous aggression - a total disregard for human life, jeopardizing European & Transatlantic security - is why leaders will make significant security commitments to Ukraine this week,” she noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of a missile attack on Kyiv on July 8, debris was recorded in 7 districts, in particular, the Okhmatdyt children's hospital was damaged by the russian shelling.