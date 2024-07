Share:













16 people were wounded in the russian missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, 7 of whom were children.

This was reported by the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko.

"There are currently 16 wounded in the Okhmatdyt hospital. Seven of them are children. 15 victims have been hospitalized," the report says.

Earlier, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, said that as a result of a missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, two people were killed.

We will remind you that on the morning of July 8, air defense was operating in Kyiv due to a massive missile attack by the aggressor state.

In Kyiv, the Okhmatdyt children's hospital was damaged by russian shelling. The strike on Okhmatdyt fell on the building where children received dialysis.

In addition, a residential building was hit in Kyiv as a result of a russian missile attack. Entrances were damaged. One is destroyed.

Also, three transformer substations of DTEK in Kyiv were destroyed or damaged by shelling, and power grids were also damaged.

Later, as a result of a repeated missile attack in Kyiv, the multi-story building of the medical center in the Dniprovskyi district was damaged. It is known about 4 killed and 3 wounded.