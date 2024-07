Share:













Ukraine is calling an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to a massive missile attack by the aggressor country russia on Monday, July 8.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated this during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk.

Thus, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is convening the UN Security Council because of the russian attack on civilian infrastructure, including the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv.

"Ukraine is currently initiating the convening of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the russian strike on civilian infrastructure, including a children's hospital," Zelenskyy said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as a result of a missile attack on Kyiv on July 8, debris was recorded in 7 districts, in particular, the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital was damaged by the russian shelling.

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine established that the aggressor country russia hit the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital in Kyiv with a Kh-101 missile.

Also, the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, said that the Kh-101 missile, which the aggressor country russia used to hit the Okhmatdyt hospital, contains dozens of microelectronics manufactured in NATO countries.

According to the data of the State Emergency Service, as of 3:30 p.m., a total of 31 people in Ukraine were killed by enemy shelling, and another 125 were injured.