Share:













Copied



As a result of the russian missile attack on Kyiv on July 8, the number of killed people increased to 10, and the number of injured - to 35.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko, has announced this.

"As a result of a missile attack in the capital, 10 people have already been killed and 35 have been injured," the report says.

According to preliminary data, the consequences of the attack on the capital are as follows:

in the Solomianskyi District, 2 floors of a multi-story building were damaged, the destruction was on an area of ​​1,500 square meters, 7 people were killed (the information was provided before the report on the increase in the number of injured and killed – Editor’s note). A fire broke out in a building, which has already been extinguished. Debris removal is ongoing;

in the Holosiivskyi District – garages were damaged, cars were on fire;

in the Dniprovskyi District - debris is burning in a residential building;

in the Darnytskyi District - a private house was damaged;

in the Sviatoshynskyi District, debris is burning near a residential building; a fire also broke out in the premises of one of the enterprises.

in the Desnianskyi District, a building is burning.

in the Shevchenkivskyi District, the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital was damaged, there is considerable destruction. Debris sorting is underway. Also, a multi-story residential building was damaged in the area - a building from the 1st to the 3rd floors was destroyed. Information about the victims is being clarified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of July 8, air defense was operating in Kyiv due to a massive missile attack by the aggressor state. Debris falling was recorded in 7 districts: in Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Darnytskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi Districts. The Okhmatdyt children's hospital, houses, an enterprise, an office building were damaged.

In Kyiv, the Okhmatdyt children's hospital was damaged by russian shelling. The blow to Okhmatdyt fell on the building where children received dialysis. Zelenskyy reported that there are people under rubble in the damaged children's hospital, the exact number of wounded and killed is currently unknown.

In addition, a residential building was hit in Kyiv as a result of a russian missile attack. Entrances were damaged. One was destroyed.

Also, three transformer substations of DTEK in Kyiv were destroyed or damaged by shelling, and power grids were also damaged.