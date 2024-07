Share:













The number of people killed as a result of today's russian missile attack on the city of Kyiv has increased to seven.

This follows from a statement by the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko.

"Data specification. As of this minute, it is preliminarily known about seven dead people. The information is being clarified," the message says.

It was earlier known that five people were killed in the attack.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of July 8, air defense was operating in Kyiv due to a massive missile attack by the aggressor state. Falling debris was recorded in seven districts: in Solomiyanskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiyivskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi Districts. Children's Hospital Okhmadit, houses, an enterprise, and an office building were damaged.

As a result of the russian missile attack on Kyiv on Monday, July 8, it is currently known that one of the premises of a children's medical institution was hit.