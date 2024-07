NACP admits that it has data on corruption of NACB detective Slonevskyi, but does not take any measures

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has confirmed that it has materials on the corruption of National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) detective Markiyan Slonevskyi, but is not taking any response measures and explained why.

This is stated in the response of the NACP to the request of the Ukrainian News agency.

"The National Agency received a report of corruption regarding Slonevskyi Markiyan Mykolaiovych, but response measures were not taken due to the lack of grounds for response," the response reads.

The NACP also confirmed that the agency received reports regarding Slonevskyi's possible provision of inaccurate information in the declarations submitted for the years 2021-2023, as well as conducting a full check of the specified declarations.

"At the same time, the authors of the reports were informed that there were no grounds for conducting full checks of the declarations submitted by M.M. Slonevskyi for the years 2021 - 2023, due to the lack of actual data on the provision by him of information related to property or other object of declaration that has a value, and may differ from reliable ones by the amount of 100 to 500 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons, established on the date of submission of the declaration," the NACP explained.

As of July 4, the National Agency stated that it did not carry out full checks of the declarations submitted by Slonevskyi and did not carry out control measures regarding the completeness of filling out the declarations, control measures regarding the timeliness of submitting declarations, and also did not monitor the lifestyle of the specified person.

In addition, the NACP stated that it did not send materials to the NACB, SACPO, SBI or the court regarding Slonevskyi, although it has such authority according to the law.

Also, according to the information of the NACP, there are no data on Slonevskyi in the Unified State Register of persons who have committed corruption or corruption-related offenses.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the NACP announced that it will resolve the issue of the probable declaration of incorrect data by the detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Markiyan Slonevskyi, during the exercise of his powers. The NACPK also has information about the alleged connections of the NACB detective Slonevskyi with the owners of russian companies.