NACP will take into account information from media about possible corruption of NACB detective Slonevskyi

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has announced that it will resolve the issue of the alleged declaration of unreliable data by the detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB), Markiyan Slonevskyi, during the exercise of its powers.

This is evidenced by the response of the NACP to the request of the Ukrainian News agency.

Journalists asked the NACP to provide information on whether the National Agency received reports about Slonevskyi's possible corruption and, if so, what measures were taken based on the results of such reports.

Also, the media asked whether the verification of detective Slonevskyi’s declarations was/is being carried out and what were its results, whether the NACP sent materials to the NACB, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) or the court based on the results of the verification of possible facts of corruption or corruption-related offenses committed by detective Slonevskyi.

Instead, in response to the request, the NACP stated that information from the media will be considered in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption" during the exercise of its powers by the National Agency.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the NACP has information about the alleged ties of the NACB detective Slonevskyi to owners of russian companies.

The NACB detective Slonevskyi invested money in 30 types of cryptocurrencies.