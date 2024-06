Share:













The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) received materials regarding the alleged connections of National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) senior detective of the second division of detectives of the third main division of detectives, Markiyan Slonevskyi, with businessman Vladyslav Iskenderov, whose firm until recently operated in a russian city of Belgorod and fulfilled state orders for the aggressor country.

The Ukrainian News agency has learnt it from its sources in the NACP.

According to the information provided, the NACP received materials that Vladyslav Iskenderov, until recently, was the owner of the Onix Group LLC, which was registered under russian law and, after the invasion of the territory of Ukraine, carried out its activities in Belgorod (russia). It is indicated that according to open data, this enterprise fulfilled state orders for the aggressor country even after the full-scale invasion of the russian federation into the territory of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

However, after the NACP received information about the possible corruption of Slonevskyi, on May 27, 2024, Iskenderov suddenly decided to terminate the company's activities. According to the information from the russian Unified State Register of Legal Entities, a decision was made to exclude a legal entity from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities and terminate its activities.

The Onix Group LLC was founded on March 3, 2014. The company is registered in Belgorod. The director is Oleksandr Makarov. The company had one founder, Vladyslav Iskenderov.

According to the materials available to the NACP, such a decision may be related to a possible leak of information from the National Agency after finding at his address materials about possible facts of corruption of detective Slonevskyi, who has close contacts with Vladyslav Iskenderov, whose russian company fulfilled state orders of the country aggressor since 2014.

In 2021-2023, Slonevskyi declared UAH 139,000, UAH 164,650, and UAH 37,850 of income as repayment of debt and interest by Vladyslav Iskenderov. However, as evidenced by the materials received by the NACP, in none of the declarations for the previous period, the NACB detective did not indicate in the section Monetary Assets information about the transfer of these funds to such a debtor. In the declaration for 2021 and 2022, Slonevskyi did not enter data on the USD 8,000 and UAH 37,850 lent to Iskenderov.

In particular, it is said that Slonevskyi and the NACP officials responsible for the prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest in the activities of the NACB detectives, authorized to monitor and verify their declarations, worked in the same period in the bureau.

According to the materials, this may indicate the existence of a real conflict of interest among the officials of the National Agency when they exercise their powers to verify the facts of Slonevskyi's corruption offenses.