After trip to Kyiv, Orbán going to moscow

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, who recently returned from a trip to Kyiv, will go to moscow on July 5.

Radio Svoboda reports this with reference to a source in the Hungarian government.

Orbán is going to go with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Péter Szijjártó. After the full-scale invasion, Szijjártó visited russia more than five times.

Journalists sent a request for comment to the press service of the Prime Minister of Hungary, but have not yet received a response.

Orbán last visited moscow in September 2022, when he paid his respects at the funeral of former USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán offered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cease fire and start negotiations with russia.

In response to his statement, the Office of the President stated that they had listened to Orbán, but Ukraine has its own plan to establish peace.

The U.S. Department of State said that the United States and NATO support only one solution to the end of the war in Ukraine - the withdrawal of the russian federation from the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, the agency emphasized that any country with influence should make every effort to ensure that russia completely withdraws from Ukraine.