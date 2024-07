Putin on cessation of hostilities: We cannot just go and announce ceasefire

The leader of the aggressor country of russia, vladimir putin, said regarding the ceasefire before the start of peace talks with Ukraine, that russia cannot just go and announce a ceasefire.

According to the message of the kremlin on Telegram and the given video fragments, putin said this at a meeting in the "SCO Plus" format in Astana (Kazakhstan), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"We simply cannot now just go and announce a ceasefire, hoping that the opposite side will take some positive steps," he said.

He added that it must not be allowed that after the ceasefire, the enemy would use this ceasefire to improve its position, re-arm, re-staff its army with the help of "forced mobilization" and be ready for the continuation of the armed conflict.

The leader of the russian federation noted that his country seeks to ensure that the opposite party agrees to take such steps that would be irreversible and acceptable to the russian federation.

In addition, putin stated regarding possible peace negotiations that the "Istanbul Agreements", which, according to him, were initiated by the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, remain on the table and can be used as a basis for continuing these negotiations.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán offered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cease fire and start negotiations with russia.

Zelenskyy, in turn, offered Orbán to show leadership in the preparation of the second Peace Summit.