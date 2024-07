Share:













All russian Kinzhal ballistic missiles that were launched at the capital of Ukraine after receiving the Patriot air defense system were successfully intercepted. In total, the invaders have already launched more than 20 Kinzhals at Kyiv.

The commander of the 96th anti-aircraft missile brigade, Colonel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Yaremenko reported this in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to him, in total, the russians launched more than 20 Kinzhals at Kyiv.

"All the Kinzhals that were launched at the capital of Ukraine, from the moment it was announced that the Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex was put on combat duty, were all successfully intercepted. Not a single ballistic target since the beginning of May 2023 has reached its target within the capital of our country. More than 20 Kinzhals were launched at Kyiv and all were successfully intercepted," Yaremenko said.

Answering the question why russia has now stopped actively shelling Kyiv, the military officer noted that this is not due to the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are effectively repelling attacks.

"Russia, having the available means, determines the list of objects to strike. It is possible that it is interested in other objects during this period. But periodically, of course, important state objects in the Kyiv Region are also under the influence of enemy strikes," said the brigade commander.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the U.S. is negotiating with Israel and Ukraine regarding the transfer of up to eight Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv.

On June 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that in just one week, the aggressor state russia had used more than 800 guided aerial bombs (KABs) against Ukraine.

Recall that on April 24, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a law that provides for the allocation of funds for assistance to Ukraine.