Share:













Copied



The United States is negotiating with Israel and Ukraine on the transfer of up to 8 Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv.

It was reported by the Financial Times with reference to sources.

The agreement will probably provide that Patriots will be sent from Israel to the U.S. first, and then to Ukraine, and that not all complexes that the Israeli military plans to decommission can go to Ukraine.

Also, according to the publication, the agreement that will change Israel's relations with moscow was discussed between the ministers and high-ranking officials of the three countries.

"If realised, such a transfer would represent a step change in Ukraine’s defensive capabilities. The country currently has at least four Patriot systems, supplied by both the US and Germany," the publication added.

Up to 8 Patriot batteries, which are over 30 years old, are likely to be transferred to Ukraine. Israel announced their decommissioning in April. Such M901 PAC-2 are older than PAC-3, which are in service in Ukraine. According to Financial Times analysts, PAC-2 is fully compatible with PAC-3. At the same time, they emphasize that Israel has sufficient reserves of interceptor missiles for systems with a longer range and larger warhead.

"This could make them well suited for intercepting the Russian fighter jets that have been dropping devastating glide bombs on Ukrainian cities and military positions from far behind the front lines," the journalists noted.

U.S. officials are trying to convince Benjamin Netanyahu's government that russia's increasingly close ties with Iran, especially in the area of ​​military cooperation, are a more pressing concern.

We will remind that earlier it was reported that Israel is giving up the Patriot air defense system, but it is not going to transfer it to Ukraine.