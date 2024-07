Share:













The authorities of Slovakia will increase the amount of electricity supplied to Ukraine in autumn and winter against the background of regular russian attacks on the country's generating capacities.

This was stated by the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini, Pravda.sk reports.

According to the politician, the volume of supplies will be increased already in the autumn-winter period.

"Since the beginning of the war, we have already exported more than 40,000 megawatts of electricity to Ukraine and we are going to increase the supply in the autumn and winter, which will probably be of decisive importance for Ukraine," Pellegrini said.

He also stated that the Slovak government is "doing a lot of work" to help Kyiv. In addition, official Bratislava does not recognize the russian occupation of Crimea or the forcible change of Ukraine's borders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 2, Ukraine also received emergency aid from the power systems of Poland and Slovakia.

On July 3, Ukraine received emergency aid from the energy systems of Poland and Slovakia.

Ukraine has lost 9 GW of capacity since the end of March due to russian shelling.