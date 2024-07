Share:













On July 3, Ukraine received emergency aid from the energy systems of Poland and Slovakia.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Due to massive russian shelling, there is a capacity deficit in the power system. Last day, for its partial coverage, Ukraine additionally attracted emergency aid from the power systems of Poland and Slovakia. Today, hourly consumer shutdown schedules are used from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m.," the message says.

In the Chernihiv Region, as a result of a "Shahed" attack on one of the energy facilities, household consumers and agricultural enterprises lost power.

In particular, almost 6,000 subscribers were left without electricity at the same time.

"In the Donetsk Region, the mine lost power. Two hundred eighty workers were underground. They were brought to the surface. The enterprise has been revived," the report says.

During the day, it is planned to import electricity with a total volume of 35,212 MWh.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 2, Ukraine also received emergency aid from the power systems of Poland and Slovakia.

Ukraine has lost 9 GW of capacity since the end of March due to russian shelling.