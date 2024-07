Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking about the situation at the front, noted that the biggest problem of this war for Ukraine is that a lot of time passes between the decision of partners to provide aid to Ukraine and the actual fact of its provision.

Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Bloomberg, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"This is not a deadlock situation, it is simply a problematic situation. A deadlock is a dead end. And a problem can be solved if there is a desire and tools. We have the desire, but the tools have not arrived, as they say. That is, we have brigades without weapons, we have a reserve, we have 14 undermanned brigades, which do not have the appropriate weapons, which have already been voted on, which were talked about, the packages should come, but unfortunately, they are coming slowly," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that today Ukraine cannot talk about counteroffensive actions, because now it is necessary to protect what is there.

According to him, it will be possible to talk about Ukraine's counteroffensive actions when Ukraine has enough military equipment.

He also noted that it is very difficult to make a counteroffensive a surprise for russia, when preparations for it take too long and partners announce when and where they will deliver military aid.

Zelenskyy also said that it is difficult for him to answer the question of whether there is enough personnel, because the military says that there are not enough people, and the civilians say that there are already too many people in the army and it is difficult to raise money to finance it.

"As of today, the situation is much better than it was in the previous three months. That is why I say that number one is equipment, military weapons packages," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in June Zelenskyy said that the plan to end the war would be ready this year.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Zelenskyy also commented on the ceasefire proposals.