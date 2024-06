Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the plan to end the war will be ready this year.

Zelenskyy said this during a joint conversation with the President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar with representatives of the media, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"These are two parallel things: to be strong on the battlefield and to develop a clear, detailed plan, and it will be ready this year," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that after the Peace Summit in Switzerland, Ukraine, together with its partners, is working on three detailed plans: energy, food security, and prisoner exchange, and a detailed plan will be prepared for these points in the near future.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine and its partners will also prepare a detailed plan regarding the other 7 points of the Peace Formula.

"We will also develop all other points of the Peace Formula and prepare a comprehensive plan that will be on the table in front of all our partners. It is very important for us to show a plan for ending the war that will be supported by the majority of the world. This is the diplomatic path we are working on," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy added that, in addition, Ukraine is increasing the production of drones, electronic warfare systems, and artillery, because the country must be strong on the battlefield, because "Russia does not understand anything except strength, and does not respect anyone except the strong."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva said that Ukraine has already started preparations for the second Peace Summit, to which the aggressor country russia may be invited.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected calls for peace talks with the president of the aggressor state of russia, vladimir putin.

On June 15-16, the first inaugural Peace Summit was held at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland, to which the aggressor state russia was not invited. 101 states and international organizations, two-thirds of them at the level of leaders, were represented at the summit, the joint communiqué of the summit was supported by 84 participants.