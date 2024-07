Share:













If a ceasefire is announced, the aggressor state of russia can concentrate equipment and people on the occupied territories of Ukraine, after which accuse Ukraine of breaking the agreements and start another invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview for Bloomberg on Thursday, July 4.

Russia constantly broke all ceasefire agreements and continued to kill Ukrainians, Zelenskyy said. According to him, such a regime can exist only if it is on an international platform in the presence of trusted leader-countries who are all "on the same side", the President emphasized.

"We must understand that russia will not use the ceasefire in order to simply accumulate equipment on our territory, which they occupied, because we will not stop them with one or the other strikes. That is, they can simply concentrate a strong fist, after that accuse us, as it was, that we violated, for example, the ceasefire and started another invasion - it is very difficult for us, it is a big loss for us," Zelenskyy said.

It is impossible to give preference to russia today. In addition, it is important to understand which countries will be responsible for the ceasefire. It is very difficult to find those who will be responsible in the event of a broken ceasefire, Zelenskyy emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 3, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that Ukraine is being offered a unilateral ceasefire and not to strike on the territory of the aggressor state of russia.

On July 2, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán offered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cease fire and start negotiations with russia.

On July 2, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva stated that Ukraine has its own plan to achieve peace.