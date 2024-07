Share:













The Kyivstar mobile operator (Kyiv) will additionally purchase 848 industrial generators to strengthen the stability of the communication network during blackouts.

The company has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Also, according to the report, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the company has replaced 115,000 lithium batteries at mobile base stations, which are used as a backup power source during power outages.

"The new batteries have better characteristics, which will make it possible to increase the autonomous operation of telecom equipment without electricity to 4 hours or more. In the near future, another 61,766 lithium batteries will be purchased," the message says.

In addition, Kyivstar uses generators during power outages and cooperates with businesses that are ready to provide their generating capacity on a commercial basis.

"Currently, 2,322 generators support the operation of key objects of the Kyivstar telecom network in the event of power outages. In particular, all critical objects identified under the relevant decision of the NSDC are provided with generating capacities to maintain communication for at least three days in the event of a full-scale power outage blackout. In the near future, the company will purchase 848 more stationary generators, which have a higher capacity than portable generators. Since the beginning of 2022, 1.3 million liters of diesel fuel and more than 0.5 million liters of gasoline have been used to operate the generators," the statement says.

Also, according to the report, Kyivstar has equipped 23,000 apartment buildings with uninterrupted power sources to ensure the operation of the "Home Internet" service in the event of a power outage.

"We continue to strengthen the energy independence of the network, replace power elements, purchase additional generators. The company has already invested more than UAH 1 billion in this project," commented Vitalii Hubenko, head of the company's operational support department.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in October 2023, the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services (NKEK) found violations by all mobile operators in preparation for blackouts.

In 2023, compared to 2022, Kyivstar increased EBITDA by 8.1% to UAH 19.8 billion, increasing revenues by 8% to UAH 33.6 billion.

In October, a court seized all corporate rights in Ukraine that belonged to sanctioned russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and Andrei Kosogov.

In particular, the court arrested 47.85% of shares of PrJSC Kyivstar and 19.8% of the authorized capital of the lifecell mobile operator.

Kyivstar is part of the Ukrainian business unit of the international communications operator Veon (formerly VimpelCom).