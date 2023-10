The National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services (Electronic Communications Commission) found violations by all mobile operators in preparation for blackouts.

This is stated in the message of the Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated November 26, 2022 "On the provision of electronic communication services under martial law" obliged all providers of electronic communications and networks to ensure their autonomy and continuity of services to subscribers within 3 days.

Since January 2023, the Commission has conducted 8 unscheduled inspections of mobile operators, in particular, Kyivstar PrJSC in the Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa Regions; VF Ukraine PrJSC in the Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa Regions; Lifecell LLC in the Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa and Rivne Regions.

"During unscheduled supervision measures, the authorized persons of the Commission check the actual state of provision of technical means that provide continuous communication for objects determined by the regional military administrations as critical, means of backup power supply, and the necessary supply of fuel and lubricants. At the same time, the availability of prepared personnel and vehicles to ensure the operation of the specified means of communication in conditions of 3-day blackouts is being checked. Also, trips are made by authorized officials of the Commission directly to the operator's communication facilities, and if necessary, Ukrainian State Centre’s of Radio Frequencies (USCRF) specialists carry out radio frequency monitoring using measuring devices... In the course of conducting these surveillance measures, violations were detected at all three mobile operators," the message reads.

