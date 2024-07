Biden responds to request of Democrats to withdraw from presidential race - Reuters

US President Joe Biden has vowed to stay in the 2024 presidential race, assuring top Democrats on Capitol Hill of his willingness to seek re-election.

This is reported by Reuters.

According to the sources of the agency, during a telephone conversation with employees of his election campaign on Wednesday, July 3, Biden said that he does not plan to leave politics.

"I'm running," Biden said, adding that he remains the leader of the Democratic Party and no one is displacing him.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, debates took place in the USA between the incumbent President Joe Biden and former head of state Donald Trump.

The incumbent US President looked sluggish during debates, so his opponent Trump looked better against this background, although he lied and did not provide facts.

After that, representatives of the Democratic Party talked about replacing Biden with other candidates.