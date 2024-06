Share:













Following the debate between current U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, representatives of the Democratic Party talked about replacing Biden with other candidates.

This is reported by Politico.

Strategists close to the three potential Democratic presidential candidates said they were "bombarded with text messages" throughout the debate. One of them said that he received an appeal to his candidate about the possibility of nomination as an alternative to Biden.

Another adviser says that the party's donors wrote to him about the "disaster" and the need to "do something". However, he admits that a candidate replacement is unlikely unless Biden himself decides to drop out of the race.

The publication claims that a major Democratic donor and a Biden's supporter said “it was time for the president to end his campaign.” Biden's speech was called so bad that "no one will pay attention" to Trump's lies.

We will remind you that the debates took place even before the national party conventions, so neither Trump nor Biden have yet been officially nominated by their parties. The 60th presidential election in the U.S. will be held on November 5.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the debate between the likely participants in the U.S. presidential race, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the former U.S. president called the terms of peace in Ukraine proposed by vladimir putin "unacceptable".

U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump said that Ukraine will not be able to win the war against russia.