Zelenskyy's press secretary denies agreement with Tucker Carlson about interview and advises him to check his

The press secretary of the President of Ukraine, Serhii Nikiforov, denied the statement of the scandalous American journalist Tucker Carson regarding the agreement on an interview with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He reported this on Facebook.

"Mr. Tucker Carlson should check his sources in the FSB more carefully. The President of Ukraine has a completely different schedule, and Tucker Carlson is not there," the message says.

Serhii Nikiforov's message on Facebook

It will be recalled that the scandalous American journalist and blogger Tucker Carlson, who interviewed the russian dictator vladimir putin in February, announced on the X social network that he allegedly managed to get an interview with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 9, American journalist Tucker Carlson published an interview he conducted with russian dictator vladimir putin.

In it, putin, in particular, lied about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's father, confused Roman Shukhevych with Stanislav Shushkevych, and used obscene words when talking about NATO. In addition, the "rehabilitation of Nazism" was revealed in putin's words.