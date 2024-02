In an interview with American propagandist Tucker Carlson, russian dictator Vladimir Putin embarrassed himself by saying that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's father, Oleksandr, was a "front-line fighter" and "fought with the Nazis."

Thus, the president of the aggressor country, Putin, said that he allegedly asked Zelenskyy how he could "support neo-Nazis" having a "front-line soldier father" who "fought with the Nazis during World War II."

"I won't say what he answered, that's a separate topic," Putin added.

It is worth noting that Oleksandr Zelenskyy, was born in 1947, which means two years after the end of the Second World War.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the president of russia's aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, said that the russian federation "did not achieve its goals" in the war against Ukraine.

The russian dictator also stated that allegedly "Ukraine started the war, and russia's goal is to end it."

Earlier, it was reported that at least 12 scientists who were studying physical processes at hypersonic speeds were arrested in the terrorist country of russia. All were accused of treason (Article 275 of the Criminal Code). Three detainees have already died.