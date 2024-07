Power outages on July 4. Ukrenergo tells when there will be no electricity

On Thursday, July 4, blackout schedules will be in effect throughout the day.

The press service of Ukrenergo has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Tomorrow, July 4, oblenergos will use: from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 11:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. - two turns of the shutdown schedules will be used, in the remaining hours - three turns," the message says.

Ukrenergo emphasized that power supply to critical infrastructure facilities will be provided in full.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, power outages in Ukraine in winter can last up to 12 hours.

The Ministry of Energy explained that the situation with light in the country will improve immediately after the completion of maintenance and repair campaigns of energy facilities.

On June 6, Ukrenergo warned that the most difficult situation in the energy system of Ukraine is expected in the middle of summer.