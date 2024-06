Share:













The Ministry of Energy has explained that the situation with light in the country will improve immediately after the completion of maintenance and repair campaigns of energy facilities.

Deputy Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk told about this on the air of the national telethon.

She indicated: the situation with light was affected by the recent attack by the russians, in particular, on energy infrastructure facilities:

"On the night from Friday to Saturday, there were again mass attacks on energy infrastructure facilities, transmission system facilities were attacked, this in turn affected the general situation. Unfortunately, today we still have a deficit."

According to Hrynchuk, maintenance of all available energy and generating capacities is currently underway to prepare the country's energy system for winter:

"Right now, it is very painful for us all to endure the outage, but we must all understand that in winter it will be much worse. So, we are trying to do everything we can now to ensure that all our available capacities and those that we restore after damage, so that they all work without interruption during the autumn-winter period".

At the same time, she emphasized that the situation with electricity will be better when all these maintenance and repairs are completed: "... we are doing everything so that we have much more electricity in the coming months."

"Of course, first of all on nuclear units, because nuclear generation provides more than half of our needs. After Saturday's attacks, we continue to recover, so indeed the deficit due to hot weather has increased a little these days. However, I think that the situation will improve soon, if there will not be additional shelling," she comments.

According to the Deputy Minister of Energy, we are currently experiencing one of the most difficult periods in view of the repeated damage caused by russia and the rather small amount of time for recovery. She believes that the russians know very well how to inflict maximum damage on Ukrainian energy:

"We are very hopeful that we will be able to protect those existing facilities and what we are restoring. The Russians know very well which facilities to attack in order to cause maximum damage to the energy system."

We will remind, Ukrenergo increased the volume of electricity supply restrictions for consumers from 12:00 p.m. on June 25.