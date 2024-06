Share:













Power outages in Ukraine in winter can last up to 12 hours. This is a basic forecast that can change both for the better and for the worse.

This was announced by the CEO of Yasno energy company, Serhii Kovalenko, in an interview with Delo.ua.

Kovalenko noted that real forecasts for winter should be made in late August. This requires forecasting the shortage, as well as knowing the likely consumption and generation.

According to him, currently part of the power units of the NPPs are under repair. But in the fall, they will start working, which will lead to an increase in electricity generation. Repair work is also ongoing at the HEPPs and TPPs.

Yasno's CEO suggested that generation would increase by the fall, barring possible shelling that could make adjustments. However, electricity consumption will be the highest in winter.

"My basic forecast is that there will be a deficit of 30-35% in the power system. What does this mean for consumers? If the critical infrastructure is supplied and only then the remainder will be distributed, then for consumers the deficit will be 50%. That is, the basic forecast is 12 hours without light," Kovalenko said.

According to him, the situation could be worse if the destroyed facilities are not restored and there is no agreement on imports. But the situation may also improve if everything planned is restored and the temperature is favorable.

We will remind, the Ministry of Energy explained that the situation with light in the country will improve immediately after the completion of technical maintenance and repair campaigns of energy facilities.

Earlier, Ukrenergo warned that the most difficult situation in the power system of Ukraine is expected in the middle of summer.