Gordon claims that russia handed over draft peace agreement with Ukraine to US. It differs from what putin sa

Share:













Copied



Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gordon said that during recent visits to the United States, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the russian federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev was able to hand over a draft peace agreement with Ukraine. It is much different from what the dictator vladimir putin previously publicly stated.

Gordon told journalist Olesya Batsman about this. He published the corresponding video on TikTok.

According to Gordon, he has information about what the russians allegedly handed over to the United States during Kolokoltsev's trip.

Gordon claims that the russians want:

Ukraine should give up the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

Ukraine should ensure the supply of water to Crimea.

Russia will hand over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine.

Russia will transfer control of a 100-kilometer demilitarized zone along the Dnieper to the Black Sea to Ukraine.

Ukraine should at the constitutional level refuse to join NATO, but at the same time it is allowed to become a member of the European Union;

Ukraine should enshrine the concept of a "peacetime army" in the Constitution, which should not exceed 350,000 people and have a limited amount of weapons.

Crimea is allegedly established as a territory of dual subordination to Ukraine and russia.

The U.S. should lift sanctions against the banking system and oil and gas complex of the russian federation, as well as allow the supply of high technologies.

The ceasefire between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the russian army begins immediately after the start of negotiations in the Ukraine-U.S.-EU-China-russia format.

Russia is allegedly ready to discuss the possibility of transferring the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions to Ukraine.

Russia wants to renew the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), while Ukraine must also sign it.

Recall that on June 14, before the start of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, russian dictator vladimir putin declared his readiness to start peace negotiations and named the conditions to which Ukraine must agree.

And on July 2, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, during a visit to Kyiv, offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to cease fire and sit down at the negotiating table with the russian federation.