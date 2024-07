Share:













Ukraine is offered to unilaterally cease fire and not strike on the territory of the aggressor state of russia. The russian federation makes relevant requests through its intermediaries.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Wednesday, July 3.

"Extremely interesting proposals: Ukraine must immediately and unilaterally cease fire (sarcasm). Especially, of course, stop strikes with long-range weapons and especially on the territory occupied by the russian federation and the border of the russian federation. Russia can continue to strike (as Lavrov has repeatedly stated, insisting that even if the negotiation process begins, no one will stop strikes on the territory of Ukraine). What does it all mean?" Podoliak wrote.

According to him, in this way russia, through its intermediaries, is trying to return the informal decision to prohibit Ukraine from striking the aggressor, in order to pull resources to the border itself, prepare large-scale attacks, and not lose air defense equipment and equipment. The advisor to the head of the President's Office noted that he does not understand people who participate in such campaigns to force a defending country to cease fire: "And the main thing is: are these proposals being made seriously and will they lead to the end of the war?" Podoliak concluded.

Photo: Mykhailo Podoliak

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 2, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán visited Kyiv.

Orbán offered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cease fire and start negotiations with russia.

On July 2, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva stated that Ukraine has its own plan to achieve peace.