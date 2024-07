There will be no territorial concessions. President's Office responds to Trump's plan for Ukraine

Share:













Copied



Ukraine is not ready to compromise with russia or give up any of its territory in order to end the war, said the head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak. This is how he answered the question about the statement of the U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, who claimed that he could quickly end the war.

This is reported by Reuters.

During his visit to Washington, Yermak emphasized that Kyiv is ready to listen to any advice on achieving a "just peace". "But we (are) not ready to go to the compromise for the very important things and values ... independence, freedom, democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty," he said.

When asked by a journalist how Ukraine evaluates Trump's statement that he will handle the war, Yermak said: " Honest answer: I don't know. Let's see."

Ukraine will insist that the new administration continue to support it, the head of the President's Office said, adding that Ukraine already has the support of two parties and the American people.

"It will be ... a decision of the American people. We will respect this choice," Yermak said of the November 5 presidential election.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, if Donald Trump wins the election in the U.S., he is ready to make territorial concessions to russian dictator vladimir putin for a quick end to the war in Ukraine.

Donald Trump may abandon the policy of expanding the North Atlantic Alliance if he manages to win the upcoming U.S. presidential race.

At the same time, during the debate, Trump called the peace terms previously put forward by putin unacceptable.

Also, at a debate with the current U.S. President Joe Biden, Donald Trump said that Ukraine will not be able to win the war against the russian federation.