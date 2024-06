At debates with Biden, Trump said that Ukraine will not win this war

US presidential candidate Donald Trump said that Ukraine will not be able to win the war against russia.

He said this during debates with incumbent President Joe Biden.

Trump noted that Ukraine is running out of people and soldiers.

"Ukraine will not win this war. They are running out of people, they are running out of soldiers. They have lost so many people. They have lost these majestic cities with golden thousand-year-old domes - and all because of him (Biden, - ed.) and the stupid decisions he made accepted. Russia would never have attacked if I were president," Trump said.

He also noted that during his presidency, putin did not take lands.

"Russia took a lot of land under Obama, under Biden. But not under me. Putin knew that he can't play with me," the US presidential candidate said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, debates were held in the USA between incumbent President Joe Biden and former head of state Donald Trump.

Both Biden and Trump have not yet officially become presidential candidates. They should officially announce their participation in the elections at the national party congresses later.

The presidential election of the United States of America will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Biden also said during the debates that russian dictator vladimir putin will not stop in Ukraine, and Poland and Belarus may be next.