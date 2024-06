Trump calls terms of peace in Ukraine proposed by putin unacceptable, but does not voice his own

At the debates between the likely participants in the US presidential race - Joe Biden and Donald Trump - the former US President called the terms of peace in Ukraine proposed by vladimir putin "unacceptable".

The debates took place in the studio of CNN.

When asked whether putin's conditions regarding Ukraine are acceptable to him, Trump replied: "No, they are unacceptable."

"If we had a leader in this war ... He [Biden] left everybody alone. He gave USD 200 billion or more to Ukraine. That's a lot of money. I don't think there's ever been anything like it," Trump said.

Trump believes that the USA should not have spent such money on the war in Ukraine, but the war, in Trump's opinion, should not have started either.

The former US President said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, coming to the US, brought USD 60 billion from there. Trump called Zelenskyy "the biggest salesman", but added that he "does not criticize him". Trump reiterated that he could allegedly end the war before taking office if elected.

In addition, Trump said that the American military allegedly "cannot tolerate" Biden because of the failed withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. A Republican representative believes that Biden encouraged putin to launch an invasion of Ukraine.

"I've never heard so much nonsense in my life," Biden said after Trump's response when he was given the floor.

What conditions for peace in Ukraine did putin name

On June 14, russian dictator vladimir putin announced that russia would allegedly immediately cease fire on the condition that Ukrainian troops would be completely withdrawn from the territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions within the administrative borders, and Ukraine would refuse to join NATO.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump said that Ukraine will not be able to win the war against russia.