Defense Intelligence hits logistics of russians. More than dozen pieces of equipment destroyed

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine struck the logistics of the russians at the front. As a result, more than a dozen units of the occupiers' equipment were destroyed.

The press service of the Defense Intelligence has reported this.

"Soldiers of the special unit of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Kabul 9" at the front burned more than a dozen units of automobile and armored vehicles of the occupiers in one day," the message reads.

The Defense Intelligence noted that effective work on destroying the logistics of the russian invaders with the help of FPV drones continues.

Recall that on June 25, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence hit an enemy field ammunition depot in the Olkhovatsky District of the Voronezh Region.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence told how one MAGURA V5 drone hit four russian boats in Crimea. One MAGURA naval drone broke through the russian barriers, the other hit the targets.

In addition, the head of Ukrainian Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the airfield in Morozovsk will be attacked again.