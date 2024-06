Share:













Copied



On Tuesday, June 25, Ukrainian scouts hit a field ammunition depot located in the Olkhovatsky District of the Voronezh Region (russia).

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On June 25, 2024, a field ammunition depot of the army of the aggressor state of Russia was hit in the Olkhovatsky District of the Voronezh Region. The operation was carried out by soldiers of the Department of Active Actions of the Defense Intelligence," the message reads.

According to the Defense Intelligence, a fire with detonation broke out at night on the sites with shells, the total area of ​​which is 3,500 square meters; it continues to this day.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published detailed information regarding the destruction of a warehouse with drones and related infrastructure in the Krasnodar Krai of the russian federation on June 21: a total of 20 Shahed-136/Geran-2, 50 Lancet attack UAVs, 40 ZALA reconnaissance UAVs, 10 SuperCam reconnaissance UAVs were destroyed.

The Defense Intelligence identified the russian invaders who shot four Ukrainian prisoners of war in the second half of May 2024 near the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence told how one MAGURA V5 drone hit four russian boats in Crimea.

In addition, the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the airfield in Morozovsk will be attacked again.