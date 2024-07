Zelenskyy instructs Umierov during his trip to US to obtain specific dates for delivery of additional Patriots

Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed Defense Minister Rustem Umierov during his trip to the United States to obtain specific dates for the delivery of additional Patriot systems to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced this in a traditional evening video address, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"I also instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, who is currently in America on a visit, to get specific dates: when those additional Patriot systems, which we have agreed with our partners, will be delivered," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in June Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects a positive result in the near future regarding the transfer of two or three Patriot air defense systems.

In turn, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the U.S. and several European countries will give Ukraine three Patriot air defense systems from Romania, Germany and the Netherlands, and several other countries will provide additional missiles to them.