Ukraine expects positive decisions regarding the transfer of two or three Patriot air defense systems in the near future. Politicians together visited 21 missile groups of the German Air Defense Forces.

Journalists asked the President about the supply of air defense equipment. Zelenskyy replied that Kyiv is working on this issue with the US and European allies.

The head of state said that Ukraine is working with partners from the USA and "some other" European countries on the transfer of the Patriot air defense system.

"For now, I don't want to talk with whom exactly from Europe, because we are waiting for confirmation of those decisions (we are talking about announcements of Patriot deliveries - ed.). We expect a positive result in the near future regarding two or three systems," Zelenskyy stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 2, the Prime Minister of Romania Marcel Ciolacu said that Bucharest is discussing the possibility of transferring the Patriot air defense complex to Ukraine.

And on May 31, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, announced that Kyiv will receive another Patriot air defense system from Berlin.