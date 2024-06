Ukraine will receive 3 Patriot systems, several other systems and missiles for them - Shmyhal

The U.S. and several European countries will give Ukraine three Patriot air defense systems from Romania, Germany and the Netherlands, and several other countries will provide additional missiles to them.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this during a telethon.

"Italy will give us the second SAMP-T system, which is effective and capable of intercepting ballistic missiles. Romania and Germany will provide one Patriot system each. Germany will also provide IRIS-T and Gepard systems," the prime minister said.

He noted that the United States has already given priority to Ukraine in supplying missiles for Patriot and NASAMS.

According to him, the Netherlands will provide another Patriot system.

"Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway provide additional missiles for the Patriot systems - having a stockpile of missiles is critically important. Spain will also provide such missiles separately," Shmyhal said.

In addition, according to the head of the Ukrainian government, Sweden will provide two radar surveillance aircraft to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

"We will see not only the territory of Ukraine, but also the territory of the enemy while on approach. And the air defense will be able to better prepare for missile and drone attacks of the enemy," he concluded.

We will remind you that Ukraine has agreed with Spain on cooperation in the field of security, the agreement, in particular, provides EUR 1 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2024.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May Spain announced the delivery of a new batch of Leopard tanks to Ukraine at the end of June.