Cabinet allows working group on recruitment of employees of state authorities to initiate increase in booking

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed the interdepartmental working group on the recruitment of employees of state authorities to initiate an increase in the volume of their booking.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Amendments have been made to the Regulations on the Interdepartmental Working Group on the Organization of Conscription for Military Service of Citizens Liable for Military Service During Mobilization in the Part of Empowering the Working Group to Submit Proposals to the Minister of Defense on Increasing Booking Volumes," he said.

Melnychuk also added that the Minister of Defense has been given the authority to make decisions on increasing the volume of booking based on the proposals of the interdepartmental working group.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in June the Cabinet of Ministers created an interdepartmental working group headed by the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov on issues of organizing conscription for military service during the mobilization of employees of executive authorities liable for military service.

In accordance with the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, employers, heads of enterprises, institutions, and organizations notify employees liable for military service about their draft, provide them with summonses, as well as organize their draft for military service and arrival at territorial recruitment and social support centers.