The Cabinet of Ministers has created an interdepartmental working group headed by Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov on the organization of conscription for military service during the mobilization of employees of executive authorities liable for military service.

This is stated in Resolution No. 707 of June 18, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to it, the main tasks of the interdepartmental working group are to facilitate the coordination of the actions of executive authorities, their territorial bodies (subdivisions), enterprises, institutions and organizations belonging to the sphere of management of the specified bodies, economic entities of the state sector of the economy on issues of organizing interaction with territorial recruitment and social support centers military commissariats) regarding notification and conscription for military service of citizens liable for military service who work in executive authorities, their territorial bodies (subdivisions), enterprises, institutions and organizations.

The interdepartmental working group in accordance with the tasks assigned to it:

prepares proposals and recommendations regarding the recruitment of persons liable for military service for additional staffing of the defense forces;

coordinates the organization of notification by executive authorities, their territorial bodies (subdivisions), enterprises, institutions and organizations of persons liable for military service about their conscription for military service, as well as the organization of their conscription for military service.

The working group also participates in the development of draft legal acts on issues within its competence and submits developed proposals and recommendations to the Cabinet of Ministers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the law on mobilization entered into force on May 18.

In accordance with the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, employers, heads of enterprises, institutions, and organizations notify employees liable for military service about their conscription, provide them with summonses, as well as organize their conscription for military service and arrival at territorial recruitment and social support centers.