The US is going to announce the strengthening of the Ukrainian air defense system before the NATO summit, which will take place in a week.

This was stated by Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a conversation about US foreign policy at the Brookings Institute.

According to him, long-term aid commitments to Ukraine should develop its defense potential and indicate to russian president vladimir putin that he cannot simply "wait". At the same time, Ukraine is developing its own defense and industrial base in such a way that it can be self-sufficient, Blinken emphasized. The US is trying to attract private sector investments to Ukraine to support the economy.

"The Ukrainian economy has tremendous potential with the right investment. Now, of course, for its military potential and its economic potential, you have to make sure you have air defenses to try to protect the areas that you're investing in. We're managing that. I think you'll see more news about that in the coming weeks as we get to the NATO summit next week," Blinken said.

Ukraine must become successful in these three areas, which will be "the strongest reproach to putin," the US Secretary of State emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the USA is negotiating with Israel and Ukraine regarding the transfer of up to eight Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv.

On June 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that in just one week, the aggressor state of russia had used more than 800 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine.

It will be recalled that on April 24, US President Joe Biden signed a law that provides for the allocation of funds for assistance to Ukraine.