Ukraine and Hungary intend to sign a global bilateral cooperation agreement.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced this during joint statements to media following the results of their meeting in Kyiv, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, Zelenskyy said that he and Orbán discussed the most fundamental issues of neighborly relations - trade, cross-border cooperation, infrastructure and energy issues, and the humanitarian sphere.

"In general, the content of our dialogue on all issues today can become the basis for a future bilateral document between our states - a document that will regulate all our mutual relations, which can be based on a mirror approach to bilateral relations between Ukraine and Hungary and which will allow our peoples to use all for the sake of unity in Europe," he said.

Zelenskyy added that he and Orbán agreed that the teams would continue working on the details of joint solutions.

In turn, Orbán noted that Ukraine and Hungary are trying to close all previous disputes and focus on the future.

"We want to establish relations between our countries. We want to sign a global cooperation agreement with Ukraine, similar to the agreements we have with our other neighboring countries," he said.

Orbán added that Hungary will participate in the modernization of the Ukrainian economy according to the country's capabilities.

He also noted that Hungary hopes that the issues regarding the Hungarian national minority will be resolved, and added that he sees good chances for this.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of July 2, Orbán arrived in Kyiv for a visit to discuss with Zelenskyy the possibilities of achieving peace, as well as current issues in Hungarian-Ukrainian bilateral relations.

Zelenskyy and Orbán agreed to open the first Ukrainian school in Hungary.