NATO preparing series of measures that will ensure provision of military aid to Ukraine against possible Trump

The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) intends to adopt a number of measures that will make it possible to secure military aid to Ukraine from the influence of right-wing forces in European countries and the possibility of Donald Trump being elected president of the United States.

This is written by The Insider with reference to the American publication The Wall Street Journal.

According to the publication, NATO countries intend to select a high-ranking official of the alliance and send him to Kyiv, where he will coordinate the issue of military aid.

The alliance also plans to create a new military command. It will be based at a military base in Wiesbaden, Germany. The 700 NATO servicemen stationed at this base will coordinate the supply of equipment and weapons.

The Wall Street Journal's unnamed interlocutors said that these measures will enable NATO to improve the coordination of the efforts of Western countries in providing military aid to Ukraine.

In addition, Western officials believe that this will make it possible to make the Ukrainian army more similar to the armed forces of NATO member countries.

As the Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April of this year, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg admitted that the alliance failed to fulfill the promises made to Ukraine regarding the provision of military assistance.

He also stated that the alliance's procrastination and delays in the supply of weapons to Ukraine have undermined Kyiv's trust in the alliance.

We also reported that NATO Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that NATO would redouble its efforts to seek military assistance for Ukraine.