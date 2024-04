Share:













The member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are planning to double their efforts in searching for air defense equipment, artillery, and ammunition, which Ukraine will need to counter the armed aggression of the russian federation. In addition, NATO partners will increase the defense potential of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced this on Thursday, April 4, following the meetings at the NATO headquarters.

"Based on what we heard today, everyone, including the United States, is going to redouble efforts to provide Ukraine with support in the war with russia," said the head of American diplomacy.

"Ukraine urgently needs additional assistance. Every day without it puts the defenders of Ukraine and its civilian population in even greater danger. Our support is especially important, since a number of countries are helping russia build up its defense and industrial base and continue to commit aggression against Ukraine," said the U.S. Secretary of State.

Blinken noted that China continues to provide materials to support russia's defense and industrial complex. North Korea and Iran also provide support to Moscow, "and all this fuels Putin's military machine."

The head of the American foreign policy department indicated that the most important thing at the moment is to provide Ukraine with everything necessary to protect it from russian aggression.

"Such support primarily includes air defense equipment and artillery ammunition. In addition, Ukraine needs resources to strengthen stability in the medium and long term," he said.

Blinken also emphasized the need for Congress to approve U.S. President Joe Biden's request for an additional budget.

"In terms of funding for Ukraine, the most important, most urgent thing is to get the supplementary budget approved. This would be the most immediate and most important source of additional funds that Ukraine needs to help it continue to defend itself against russian aggression," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the White House is holding private talks with Speaker Mike Johnson to help Ukraine.