Pentagon says that US has no confirmation of sending North Korean troops to russia

Share:













Copied



The US currently has no confirmation that North Korea is sending engineering troops to russia to support russian aggression in Ukraine.

This was stated by the deputy spokesperson of the US Department of Defense, Sabrina Singh, Ukrinform reports.

"I have nothing about that," she said when asked if the Pentagon sees signs that North Korea has sent troops to russia to support its war against Ukraine.

In addition, Sabrina Singh emphasized that the United States is aware of the position of the regime in North Korea, which supports the military aggression of the russian federation and provides various military support to the aggressor country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, South Korea will review the issue of supplying weapons to Ukraine in response to the alliance between the russian federation and North Korea.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon commented on the possible sending of North Korean troops to Ukraine.

In June, Kremlin leader vladimir putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed an agreement that obligates each side to provide immediate military assistance to the other in the event of armed aggression against one of them.