161 combat clashes take place at the front, with Pokrovske being the hottest axis – General Staff

On July 1, a total of 161 combat clashes took place at the front; the hottest axis remained the Pokrovske one, where 39 attacks took place during the day, and seven at 10 p.m. were still going on.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, as of 10 p.m., there have been 161 combat encounters. The situation on the combat contact line remains tense but under control," the message says.

The enemy carried out four missile strikes (using six missiles), 33 airstrikes (in particular, 50 anti-aircraft missiles), and 433 strikes by kamikaze drones, and fired 3,072 artillery and other types of weapons at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

On the Kharkiv Axis, 11 enemy combats took place in the areas of ​​Hlyboke, Lyptsi, and Vovchansk; at 10 p.m., four combat clashes continued.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, the enemy attacked 17 times near the settlements of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, and Stelmakhivka; three skirmishes continue near Sinkivka.

There were 17 attacks near Hrekivka, Nevske, and Makiyivka on the Lyman Axis; five battles are ongoing.

On the Seversk Axis, 19 assaults by russians were recorded; the locations of combat clashes – Bilohorivka, Ivano-Dariyivka, Spirne, Vyimka, Verkhniokamiyanske, two battles are ongoing in the area of ​​the latter.

On the Kramatorsk Axis, the AFU stopped five enemy attacks in the areas of Novyi and Klishchiyivka; in the area of Chasiv Yar, one battle is ongoing.

On the Toretsk Axis, the russians tried to attack 19 times near the settlements of Toretsk, Pivnichne, Pivdenne, and Niu York; 16 attacks have been repelled, and three are still ongoing.

The enemy attacks most intensively on the Pokrovske Axis; there have been 44 russian assaults since the beginning of the day and 14 attacks near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Voskhod, and Netailove are being repulsed.

On the Kurakhove Axis, the enemy tried to advance seven times in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, and Paraskoviyivka settlements, but without success.

On the Vremivka Axis, ten enemy attacks took place in the Vodiane and Urozhaine Districts; the repulse of one assault operation is still ongoing.

Two enemy attacks in the direction of Robotyne and Novodanylivka failed on the Orikhiv Axis.

On the Dnipro Axis, all eight russian attacks were unsuccessful.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 30, 124 combat clashes took place at the front, and Pokrovske remained the hottest axis.

On May 31, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that negotiations with the aggressor state of russia are unrealistic, as a peace agreement will be a "trap."

On May 24, the Reuters agency reported, citing "sources" in the Kremlin, that russian dictator vladimir putin is allegedly ready to settle for the occupied territories and freeze the war.