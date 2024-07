Occupiers place Tor air defense system just above beach in Sevastopol - partisans

Share:













Copied



In Sevastopol of the temporarily occupied Crimea, the russians placed an anti-aircraft missile complex Tor M2KM above the beach.

This was announced by the ATESH partisan movement.

"This time, the rashists have chosen another "ideal" place to deploy their anti-aircraft missile complex. It was placed just above the beach, again putting the local population at risk," the report says.

Tor air defense system in Sevastopol. Photo: telegram/ATESH

The partisans stressed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine systematically "take out" the enemy's radar stations and air defense systems, freeing a kind of corridor to the Crimea bridge.

"The countdown to the life of the "illegal construction" has begun," ATESH added.

Map: telegram/ATESH

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the partisans found out that the 38th separate motorized rifle brigade of the aggressor state of russia suffered 95% personnel losses in the Zaporizhzhia axis.

In addition, in the Donetsk Region, Ukrainian partisans discovered a russian military base, recorded, probably, storage places for artillery shells. The coordinates were handed over to the Defense Forces.