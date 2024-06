One of RF brigades in Zaporizhzhia axis lost 95% of its personnel during assault - partisans

Share:













Copied



In the Zaporizhzhia axis, 38th separate motorized rifle brigade of the aggressor state of russia suffered 95% of personnel losses.

This was reported by the ATESH partisan movement.

"ATESH agent from among the servicemen of the 38th separate motorized rifle brigade of the russian federation reported that the situation in the Zaporizhzhia axis is extremely dire," the message reads.

It is indicated that in the area of ​​hostilities near the village of Myrne, russian commanders are sending their units on "meat assaults".

Map: t.me/atesh_ua

In particular, during one of these assaults involving the 38th separate motorized rifle brigade, the unit lost 95% of its personnel.

"The agent emphasizes that such cases are not isolated on this part of the front. Acts of sabotage will help increase losses among personnel," ATESH added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, losses of personnel of the Russian troops on June 26 increased by 1,260 to 530,320 people.

Meanwhile, in the Donetsk Region, Ukrainian partisans discovered a russian military base, recorded, probably, storage places for artillery shells. The coordinates were handed over to the Defense Forces.