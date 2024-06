Share:













Copied



In the Donetsk Region, Ukrainian partisans discovered a russian military base, recorded, probably, places where artillery shells are stored. The coordinates were handed over to the Defense Forces.

It was reported by the ATESH partisan movement.

"ATESH discovered the base of the Russian Federation in the Donetsk Region. Our agent conducted reconnaissance and discovered the location of a military base on an abandoned farm, not far from the settlement of Zakharivka," the message reads.

It is indicated that several key objects, which are heavily guarded, were recorded during the surveillance. ATESH assumes that these are places where artillery shells are stored.

Coordinates: 47.1308800, 36.9868214.

"Detailed information about the location has already been given to the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the partisans added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the partisans revealed the location of key russian ammunition depots in Mariupol.