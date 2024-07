Share:













Lviv Polytechnic paid linguist and professor Iryna Farion compensation for her illegal dismissal from the university.

She announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I received my unpaid salary, given the forced absenteeism from November 2023 to May 2024 due to an illegal and politically ordered dismissal. From the amount of UAH 123,927 with extortionate taxes, UAH 99,761 were received," Farion wrote.

She added that this week, together with her lawyer, she will transfer the majority of the amount to the needs of the relevant brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or the National Guard of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Farion was reinstated as a professor at Lviv Polytechnic and ordered to pay her UAH 123,000.

Linguist and professor Iryna Farion lost the first court case regarding her illegal dismissal from Lviv Polytechnic National University and her reinstatement. Farion appealed to the Lviv court with a demand to declare illegal the order on her dismissal from the post of professor of the Lviv Polytechnic.

Farion will be involved in the educational process at the Lviv Polytechnic, but from the new academic year. Earlier, the rector of the Lviv National University "Lviv Polytechnic", Yurii Bobalo, said that Farion can return to work at the university under certain conditions.