Farion files lawsuit demanding that order for her dismissal be overturned

Linguist Iryna Farion appealed to the Lviv court with a demand to declare illegal the order on her dismissal from the post of professor of the Lviv Polytechnic.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The lawsuit was filed on December 7 to the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv.

Farion demands that the order on her dismissal from the Lviv Polytechnic be recognized as illegal and canceled and that she be reinstated in her position.

She believes that under the pressure of law enforcement agencies, the rector of Lviv Polytechnic signed the order for her dismissal.

A court date has not yet been set.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lviv Polytechnic hides the salary received by Farion.

According to the journalist, Captain of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yehor Checherynda, against the background of another language conflict surrounding the russian-speaking servicemen, the former Member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and public figure Iryna Farion needs state protection in order to exclude the possibility of an attempt on her life.

Iryna Farion was dismissed from her position as a professor at Lviv Polytechnic University due to her violation of Article 41 of the Code of Labor Laws (commitment by an employee performing educational functions of an immoral offense incompatible with the continuation of this work).

Farion will be paid monetary compensation for early dismissal from Lviv Polytechnic.